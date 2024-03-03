ALEXANDER, Blanton



Edward



Blanton Edward Alexander passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024. He was born on June 23, 1929, to Blanton George Alexander and Henrietta White Alexander, as the eldest and only son.



A lifelong, devout Catholic, he attended Immaculate Conception grade school and went on to Marist High School in Atlanta. However, fearing the discontinuation of the GI Bill, he conferred with the headmaster and compressed his senior year into a summer. Blanton ranked number one in his class and at only 17, he graduated early in order to join the Army. He attained the rank of corporal and directed communication line construction in post-World War II Japan in 1946 and 1947.



Upon his discharge, he enrolled in the Georgia Institute of Technology. When he and others were offered a fast track in a sister program at Southern Tech, he became part of their first graduating class with a degree in Engineering. He joined the Air Force reserves, and was called up during the Korean War. Blanton was stationed in Warner Robins, Georgia where he obtained the rank of Sergeant in the Air Force. While in Warner Robins, he met the love of his life, Louisa Carter Alexander. It was love at first sight for both; they were married on June 11, 1951, and enjoyed 72 years together.



Upon his discharge, he applied at Lockheed Georgia Company and was hired on the spot to work in the Plant Layout Department. That began a 41-year career during which he rose to management rank in several departments. He ended his career managing the Buildings Engineering Department. During his career, the C130A went from inception to the C130J, the C141A, C141B, C5A and C5B airlifters and countless other programs. He was called back to Lockheed Georgia Company after retirement to consult on the F-22 Raptor program due to his unparalleled knowledge of operations.



Dad was an avid fisherman and hunter his entire life, and in his early years, became a champion archer with the recurve bow. Dad traveled with friends to fish for trout on some of the best trout waters in the country. He also loved to hunt pheasants yearly in South Dakota. A standout athlete at Marist in both football and baseball, he later played baseball at Southern Tech, and played football on the Air Force team in Warner Robins.



Upon his retirement, he and Louisa traveled the United States venturing up both east and west coast visiting extended family and seeing the sights they both so loved. They delighted in the allure of the mountains, but Dad truly loved the beach; venturing on long walks always finding the best shells, and of course, the only one to find a handful of shark teeth each time.



A man of endless talents, Dad took up hand-carving wood ducks and over the years produced many fine examples. He never sold them, but gave them to family and friends. He also took up shooting sporting clays, where he could be found most Thursdays shooting skeet, sporting clays and "Scrap" at the Riverbend Gun Club in Dawsonville enjoying the camaraderie of like-minded friends.



Al, as he was known to all, was revered for his kind and gentle demeanor. He is legendary for his consistency throughout his life as evident by his unshakable Catholic faith and his endless patience, kindness, humility, love and devotion to his family, friends and strangers alike.



Dad was preceded in death by his father, Blanton George Alexander; mother, Henrietta White Alexander; sisters, Loretta Weathers and Veronica Walden; and daughter, Nancy Alexander Nagle. Dad is survived by his wife of 72 years, Louisa Carter Alexander; daughter, Nina Christina Alexander; son, Blanton Edward Alexander Jr.; son, John Carter Alexander and his wife, Shana; grandson, Charles Leo Nagle V and partner, Peter Cruz; grandson, Nolan Ryan Alexander and his wife, Laura; and great-granddaughter, Autumn Nora Alexander.



