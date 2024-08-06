Obituaries

Aiken, Pamela

1 hour ago

AIKEN, Pamela

Mrs. Pamela Jean Aiken, age 74, of Cleveland, GA, passed away Friday, August 2, 2024.

Mrs. Aiken was born in Atlanta to the late Elmer Sylvester and Irene Monche Grimm. She was an IT Technician for the Dekalb County Board of Education.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, James "Chris" and Jacklyn Aiken, Loganville; grandchildren, Lewis Aiken; step-granddaughter, Dara Nanka; sisters, Sandi Grimm and Pat Ingram; partner, Ed Lyon; cousin, Regina Riedell; niece, Jennifer Fowler; and nephew, Ivan Fowler.

The family would like to thank Kylee and Kayla with Caritas Hospice and Shann and Amber in Memory Care at Laurel Lodge for their care.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at barrettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Jude's or your favorite charity.

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

