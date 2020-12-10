X

Rapper Zoey Dollaz in stable condition after shooting in Miami

Rapper Zoey Dollaz is reportedly hospitalized in stable condition after being shot multiple times after leaving a nightclub in Miami Wednesday night. The rapper, whose real name is Elvis Milord, had just left a party on Miami Beach when a silver SUV pulled up alongside his Mercedes sedan on the Julia Tuttle Causeway and opened fire, according to reports.

Credit: File Photo

By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rapper Zoey Dollaz is reportedly hospitalized in stable condition after being shot multiple times after leaving a nightclub Wednesday night in Miami.

The rapper, whose real name is Elvis Milord, had just left a party on Miami Beach when a silver SUV pulled up alongside his Mercedes sedan and opened fire on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, according to reports.

Milord was hit several times in the legs, while a woman in the car with him was not wounded.

The rapper was driving to a Miami adult entertainment venue named Booby Trap, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, which cited hip-hop journalist Tony Centeno.

A report by Papa Keith, a radio DJ with 103.5 The Beat in Miami, said Zoey was shot five times and turned back toward Miami Beach, where the car’s occupants flagged down a police officer.

Zoey was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remained Thursday.

Police have named no suspects and offered few other details about the shooting.

