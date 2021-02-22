Oath Keeper claims she met with Secret Service before Capitol riot

»AJC IN DEPTH: Riot at the Capitol — what caused one of America’s darkest days

In asking a judge to grant Watkins bail, the lawyer, public defender Michelle Peterson, said the government’s filings in the case are “filled with rhetorical flourishes design to inflame the passions of its readers without supporting evidence.”

“Watkins was present not as an insurrectionist, but to provide security to the speakers at the rally,” according to the filing.

The Secret Service didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the nature of Watkins’ meeting with the agents.

»JANUARY: Leader of Oath Keepers charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

The filing also blamed Trump for contributing to the violence, a strategy lawyers for many of the accused rioters have pursued in court.

Watkins “believed that the President of the United States was calling upon her and her small militia group to support the President and the Constitution,” the filing said. “She was ready to serve her Country in that manner.”