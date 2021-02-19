6 more members of Oath Keepers indicted in Capitol riot

The indictment alleges Kelly Meggs is the self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, of which Connie Meggs, Young and Steele also are alleged to be members.

Ahead of the riot, Young and others allegedly received firearms and combat training from a company in Florida.

Prosecutors allege the suspects were dressed in tactical gear and weaving through the raucous crowd with military-style precision before storming the building.

The coordinated team was also observed attacking police lines, and using hand signals and CB radios to communicate amid the chaos, The New York Times reported.

The charges also note incriminating social media communications among the group.

Other recent arrests of white nationalists in Ohio, Colorado, Indiana and Texas have helped law enforcement develop a clearer understanding about the depth of the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed Congress in an attempt to overthrow confirmation of Joe Biden’s election win.

To date, federal charges have been filed in more than 200 cases involving the attack by a mob of supporters of Trump, including many with ties to far right groups including the Oath Keepers. The FBI has arrested several members of the Proud Boys, a far-right nationalist group, along with at least four people suspected of being in the Oath Keepers and at least one associate of the Three Percenters.

Nearly a month ago, federal authorities also arrested Thomas Edward Caldwell, the 65-year-old leader of Oath Keepers who is also charged with conspiracy in the superseding indictment. Prosecutors allege Caldwell organized and led a team of eight to 10 men, including self-styled Ohio militia members who have also been taken into custody. Others facing charges include Donovan Crowl and Jessica Watkins, according to the Justice Department.