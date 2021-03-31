NY seeks Trump insider’s records, in apparent bid to gain cooperation

In recent weeks, the prosecutors have trained their focus on the executive, Allen Weisselberg, in what appears to be a determined effort to gain his cooperation. Weisselberg, who has not been accused of wrongdoing, has overseen the Trump Organization’s finances for decades and may hold the key to any possible criminal case.

Prosecutors working for the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., are examining, among other things, whether Trump and the company falsely manipulated property values to obtain loans and tax benefits.