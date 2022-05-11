Novelis plans new $2.5 billion aluminum recycling and production plant

The plant will be built in Bay Minette, just north of Mobile, and is expected to create 1,000 new jobs, the company said in a release.

When it opens in mid-2025, the facility will be capable of manufacturing 600,000 tons of aluminum material each year. More than half of the material produced will be rolled sheets of aluminum, the company said, which is used by beverage makers like Coca-Cola and Anheuser-Busch InBev to make cans. The plant will also produce aluminum for auto manufacturers to fabricate vehicle body parts.