ajc logo
X

North Point Ministries kicks off 2022 Be Rich campaign for nonprofits

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Sixty-four churches across the United States and overseas have launched the annual Be Rich campaign that will benefit hundreds of nonprofits.

The program was started by Alpharetta-based North Point Ministries 16 years ago and, since then, has raised more than $71 million and resulted in 543,186 volunteer hours, according to North Point Ministries.

North Point Ministries was founded by megachurch pastor Andy Stanley. It’s partner churches in Metro Atlanta are North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Browns Bridge Church in Cumming, Buckhead Church in Buckhead, Decatur City Church in Decatur, Gwinnett Church in Sugar Hill, Hamilton Mill Church in Buford, Woodstock City Church in Woodstock and East Cobb Church in Marietta.

Beginning Oct. 23, groups or individuals can also join in the 2022 campaign effort by volunteering at Georgia nonprofits including the Atlanta Mission, Convoy of Hope, the Atlanta Tool Bank, No Longer Bound, local schools and Senior Services of North Fulton.

Recently, church volunteers and staff helped three homeowners build new Atlanta Habitat for Humanity homes sponsored with funding given as part of Be Rich in 2021, according to a release about the launch.

To get more information or to make a donation, go to www.berich.org.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

In rematch, Kemp and Abrams spar in first 2022 debate7h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE: Massive fire breaks out at vacant Midtown Atlanta building
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons celebrate with beer party
14h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Suspect arrested in Alabama, charged with murder in Thursday’s Buckhead homicide
17h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Suspect arrested in Alabama, charged with murder in Thursday’s Buckhead homicide
17h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Jeff Sims ‘day to day’ ahead of Georgia Tech-Virginia game
11h ago
The Latest

UPDATE: Massive fire breaks out at vacant Midtown Atlanta building
5h ago
VIDEO: Kemp, Abrams debate in gubernatorial rematch
10h ago
Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Fulton’s open race pits election skeptic against policy wonk
17h ago
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top