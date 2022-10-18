North Point Ministries kicks off 2022 Be Rich campaign for nonprofits

The program was started by Alpharetta-based North Point Ministries 16 years ago and, since then, has raised more than $71 million and resulted in 543,186 volunteer hours, according to North Point Ministries.

North Point Ministries was founded by megachurch pastor Andy Stanley. It’s partner churches in Metro Atlanta are North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Browns Bridge Church in Cumming, Buckhead Church in Buckhead, Decatur City Church in Decatur, Gwinnett Church in Sugar Hill, Hamilton Mill Church in Buford, Woodstock City Church in Woodstock and East Cobb Church in Marietta.