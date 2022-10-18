North Point Ministries kicks off 2022 Be Rich campaign for nonprofits

Sixty-four churches across the United States and overseas have launched the annual Be Rich campaign that will benefit hundreds of nonprofits.
The program was started by Alpharetta-based North Point Ministries 16 years ago and, since then, has raised more than $71 million and resulted in 543,186 volunteer hours, according to North Point Ministries.
North Point Ministries was founded by megachurch pastor Andy Stanley. It’s partner churches in Metro Atlanta are North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Browns Bridge Church in Cumming, Buckhead Church in Buckhead, Decatur City Church in Decatur, Gwinnett Church in Sugar Hill, Hamilton Mill Church in Buford, Woodstock City Church in Woodstock and East Cobb Church in Marietta.
Beginning Oct. 23, groups or individuals can also join in the 2022 campaign effort by volunteering at Georgia nonprofits including the Atlanta Mission, Convoy of Hope, the Atlanta Tool Bank, No Longer Bound, local schools and Senior Services of North Fulton.
Recently, church volunteers and staff helped three homeowners build new Atlanta Habitat for Humanity homes sponsored with funding given as part of Be Rich in 2021, according to a release about the launch.
To get more information or to make a donation, go to www.berich.org.
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution