ajc logo
X

North Point church receives Southeast Emmy for video project

FILE - In this 1960 file photo, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. A video that honors King won a 2021 Southeast Emmy award for North Point Ministries churches' creative services team. (AP Photo, File)
Caption
FILE - In this 1960 file photo, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. A video that honors King won a 2021 Southeast Emmy award for North Point Ministries churches' creative services team. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Associated Press

Credit: Associated Press

News
By Shelia Poole, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

North Point Ministries churches recently announced their creative services team won a 2021 Southeast Emmy award for a video honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The short video, which is about three minutes long, was titled “I Have a Dream” and won for best historic/cultural-short form content.

It features Peyton Jackson as a young student and Walt Elder as his grandfather.

Peyton Jackson plays a young boy who is preparing for a history event at school. The video won a Southeast Emmy for North Point Ministries.
Caption
Peyton Jackson plays a young boy who is preparing for a history event at school. The video won a Southeast Emmy for North Point Ministries.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

The youngster is preparing for a history night at his school when his grandfather shares with him a special surprise — a memento from the historic 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The student wears the pin as he gives his “I Have a Dream” speech.

ExploreWatch the North Point video honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The ministry consists of eight metro churches: North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Browns Bridge Church in Cumming, Buckhead Church in Atlanta, Decatur City Church in Decatur, Gwinnett Church in Hamilton Mill and Sugar Hill, Woodstock City Church in Woodstock and East Cobb Church in Marietta.

The video was shown in church services, online streams and social media leading up to MLK Day in 2020 and 2021.

Explore2021 Southeast Emmy winners include Cheryl Preheim, Brendan Keefe, Ashley Thompson, Paul Byrd

Mallory Clark served as the writer, creative director and editor for the video. Other lead staffers on the project were Chris Fake, director of photography and colorist; Jennifer Brooks, director and producer; and Nick Chislett, creative director and assistant editor.

The award was presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Southeast chapter.

The Southeast Emmy chapter covers Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina.

In Other News
1
Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting near MARTA Five Points...
2
Teen charged in fatal stabbing of Paulding landlord out on 27K bond
3
11-year-old saves his 4 siblings from Douglas County house fire
4
What is your plan for your family photographs?
5
Man arrested in DeKalb, charged in Cobb golf course killings
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top