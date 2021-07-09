North Point church receives Southeast Emmy for video project

The student wears the pin as he gives his “I Have a Dream” speech.

The ministry consists of eight metro churches: North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Browns Bridge Church in Cumming, Buckhead Church in Atlanta, Decatur City Church in Decatur, Gwinnett Church in Hamilton Mill and Sugar Hill, Woodstock City Church in Woodstock and East Cobb Church in Marietta.

The video was shown in church services, online streams and social media leading up to MLK Day in 2020 and 2021.

Mallory Clark served as the writer, creative director and editor for the video. Other lead staffers on the project were Chris Fake, director of photography and colorist; Jennifer Brooks, director and producer; and Nick Chislett, creative director and assistant editor.

The award was presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Southeast chapter.

The Southeast Emmy chapter covers Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina.