North Paulding High student critically injured when hit by car on campus

A North Paulding High School student was critically injured when she was hit by a vehicle on campus Tuesday, according to investigators.
The vehicle was traveling through the school parking lot when the girl was attempting to cross the street, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The girl was in a crosswalk when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
North Paulding Principal Gabe Carmona issued a statement to parents about the incident, Channel 2 Action News reported.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share news of an incident that occurred this afternoon in front of the field house following dismissal,” Carmona said. “One of our students was struck by a car and seriously injured. You may see news reports of this unfortunate event. Our school is a tight-knit community, and I am sharing this information so that all of our thoughts and prayers can be dedicated to the families involved.”
The teenager, identified as Kendall Thomas, has undergone two emergency surgeries, according to a GoFundMe page created to assist the family.
“Our beloved Kendall suffered an accident while at school,” the fundraising page states. “She was hit by a car while walking and rushed into emergency surgery for brain injury.”
The crash remains under investigation, according to the State Patrol.
