North Georgia Methodists allow Augusta churches to leave denomination

The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church gave the OK Friday for two Augusta churches to leave the denominational fold.

The two churches, Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church and Mann-Mize United Methodist Church, filed a lawsuit to restart the disaffiliation process after conference leadership halted the process last year.

The lawsuit was separate from one filed by 185 other North Georgia churches who also want to disaffiliate.

A Columbia County Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the churches,. A Cobb County judge ruled for the others that the conference could not stand in the way of the churches holding votes and the process. The vote for the 185 churches will be held at a special meeting in November.

Harold Buckley Jr., conference chancellor, said the conference was required by the court to hold the vote on the Augusta churches, saying not to do so could put the conference in contempt.

He said it was not an area in which the conference had any discretion “whatsoever.”

The churches that leave the conference will pay any unpaid apportionments for the 12 months immediately prior and an additional 12 months of apportionments, plus unfunded pension obligations, direct-bill obligations and other liabilities. They depart with assets and property.

About 2,000 people are attending the three-day 2023 annual conference in Athens. Topics includeways to help historically Black UMC churches and introduction of a program to help United Methodists congregants who want to stay if their church decides to disaffiliate. The conference is the first presided over by Bishop Robin Dease.

The gathering comes at a time when the denomination is going through a split that revolves around a long-simmering debate about full LGBTQ inclusion, differences in biblical interpretation and distrust of leadership, among other issues.

Delegates to the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church voted in May to let 193 churches leave the denomination. About 274 churches in the conference plan to stay.

The North Georgia, conference, which covers the area north of Macon, includes about 700 churches.

