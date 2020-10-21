North Georgia man arrested, accused of assaulting fiancé, 8-year-old boy

The woman said when her son woke up, Master choked the boy and shoved him into a wire shelf inside the closet. Master eventually left after the woman told him she was on the phone with the police, according to the report.

Police said the woman admitted to striking Master a few times in self-defense during the fight. When authorities spoke to the boy, they found “red surfacing” on his neck and upper chest area, which they said is “consistent with someone’s hand being placed there.” They also found fresh wounds on the back of the boy’s right shoulder, the report said.

An officer found Master traveling east on Wilkerson Road at the intersection of South Hanks Road and detained him for having a suspended license. He was later booked into the Floyd County jail with no bond.

He is charged with first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault, probation violation, simple battery, simple assault, misdemeanor battery and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to online jail records.

