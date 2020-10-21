North Georgia man arrested, accused of assaulting fiancé, 8-year-old boy

A Rome man is accused of assaulting his fiancé and her 8-year-old son Monday, authorities said.
Police said they visited a house on Bollen Court around 10:30 p.m. after the woman called to say that Adam Corey Master left in a black Acura after placing his hands on her and the boy.
She told an officer she and Master, 33, were sitting outside when he got “agitated” when she spoke about her ex over the phone, according to a police report.
When she tried to go back inside the house, she told police Master placed his hands on her mouth and shoved her into a lawn chair. She said he repeatedly shoved her until she fell off the chair. At one point, she said she hit him in the nose and made him bleed when he got on top of her, the report indicated.
When she finally managed to go inside to pack her and her child’s belongings, she said Master grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a wall before throwing a beer bottle at her, the report stated. However, the bottle didn’t hit her.
The woman said when her son woke up, Master choked the boy and shoved him into a wire shelf inside the closet. Master eventually left after the woman told him she was on the phone with the police, according to the report.
Police said the woman admitted to striking Master a few times in self-defense during the fight. When authorities spoke to the boy, they found “red surfacing” on his neck and upper chest area, which they said is “consistent with someone’s hand being placed there.” They also found fresh wounds on the back of the boy’s right shoulder, the report said.
An officer found Master traveling east on Wilkerson Road at the intersection of South Hanks Road and detained him for having a suspended license. He was later booked into the Floyd County jail with no bond.
He is charged with first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault, probation violation, simple battery, simple assault, misdemeanor battery and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to online jail records.
