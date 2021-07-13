North Georgia Conference seizes assets of Mt. Bethel UMC in east Cobb

The North Georgia Conference and the leadership at the conservative Mt. Bethel church have been locked in a battle for months.

In April, the Rev. Jody Ray, who has served as senior pastor of the east Cobb congregation for more than five years, surrendered his credentials and said the church was taking steps to leave the denomination.

At issue was the planned reassignment of Ray, who was to be appointed to a new assignment on the conference staff related to racial reconciliation.

Ray contends he was never consulted about the move and it took him by surprise.

Ray, backed by many members of the congregation and the church’s influential Administrative Council, became CEO and lead preacher.

The bishop has discussed the matter several times on videos posted on the conference’s website.

The Rev. Steven Usry was appointed “pastor-in-charge,” beginning July 1.

Mt. Bethel fired back in a subsequent statement.

The statement accused Haupert-Johnson of failing to engage in the UMC’s consultative process.

“While she claims she is acting out of ‘love for the church and its mission,’ enlisting attorneys and the courts to seize assets is a strange way for a bishop to show her love for one of the healthiest churches in her conference,” according to the statement.

Instead, the church said Haupert-Johnson has “hastily initiated an ill-timed and an ill-considered move that not only jeopardizes great ministry and missions at Mt. Bethel but also the health and reputation of her entire annual conference.”

Mt. Bethel’s leaders and attorneys were notified on July 12 about the close and transfer of assets to the conference board board of trustees.

While the move is immediate, the North Georgia Conference’s board of trustees has given the acting leaders of the local church 10 days to complete the transfer.