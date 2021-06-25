North Carolina toddler found dead after being left in hot car

Investigators are treating the case as a homicide and plan to interview the child’s parents, but Gaston County Police Department Capt. Billy Downey indicated the death was most likely a “tragic mistake.”

“It’s been hard on everyone here. I’ve spoken with human resources. They’re trying to do what they can to provide resources. We’ve offered resources as well,” Downey said. “At this point, it looks like it is an accident. But, unfortunately, because of the situation and circumstances, we still have to look into it.”

Temperatures reached 82 degrees Thursday in Gastonia, according to weather.com.