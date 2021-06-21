A Father’s Day tragedy as 9-month-old baby drowns in bathtub

The circumstances that led to the tragedy were unclear.

Officials have not said whether the drowning was accidental, and no charges have been filed.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would conduct a full investigation to determine whether criminal negligence or other factors may have played a role.

“Any loss of a child is a terrible tragedy, especially on a special event such as Father’s Day,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said in a statement released on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for their loss.”

Officials have withheld the names of the victim and the family as the investigation continues.