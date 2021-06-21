ajc logo
A Father’s Day tragedy as 9-month-old baby drowns in bathtub

A 9-month old baby in North Carolina is dead after drowning in a bathtub on Father’s Day, according to reports. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Sunday at a family home in the 5200 block of Murphy Road in Pink Hill, where a child was not breathing.
A 9-month old baby in North Carolina is dead after drowning in a bathtub on Father's Day, according to reports. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Sunday at a family home in the 5200 block of Murphy Road in Pink Hill, where a child was not breathing.

By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A 9-month old baby in North Carolina is dead after drowning in a bathtub on Father’s Day, according to reports.

Authorities responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Sunday at a family home in the 5200 block of Murphy Road in Pink Hill, where a child was not breathing.

Emergency medical personnel arrived to find the child unresponsive and immediately began administering CPR, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

But it was already too late.

Efforts to resuscitate the child were unsuccessful and the infant was pronounced dead.

The circumstances that led to the tragedy were unclear.

Officials have not said whether the drowning was accidental, and no charges have been filed.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would conduct a full investigation to determine whether criminal negligence or other factors may have played a role.

“Any loss of a child is a terrible tragedy, especially on a special event such as Father’s Day,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said in a statement released on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for their loss.”

Officials have withheld the names of the victim and the family as the investigation continues.

