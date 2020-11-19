Norcross man arrested, accused of hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old in Doraville

Eric Cirildo Rodriguez, 42, is also being charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of a motor vehicle, according to DeKalb jail records. Amiah Shontae’ Kenney Jackson, a seventh grader at Pinckneyville Middle School, was killed in the wreck.

On Nov. 11, Rodriguez was driving a Range Rover in the left lane of the Ga. 141 access road near Tilly Mill Road in Doraville around 10 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol said.