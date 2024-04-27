News

No signs of protest on Emory campus after police disperse late-night crowd

16 minutes ago

No flags, signs or individuals chanting were observed on Emory campus Saturday morning.

But just hours earlier, several protesters were asked to leave the premise at midnight. Emory police officers could be heard telling demonstrators that the quad was “now closed.”

Activist quickly marched to another area of campus before dispersing. Several expressed plans to return to campus at some point on Saturday. At least one speaker on Friday said that gatherings would continue every day until the protesters’ goals were accomplished, including divestment from companies with ties to Israel and the planned Atlanta public safety training center.

As of 9 a.m., protests on campus had not been publicly announced. A few bikers and locals walking their dogs wandered around the quiet university underneath an overcast sky.

