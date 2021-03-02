No serious injuries after bus hauling inmates crashes on I-85

A wreck involving a Phillips State Prison transport bus shut down I-85 southbound for about an hour Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County, according to police.
The wreck happened shortly after 5 a.m. near Sugarloaf Parkway.
No life-threatening injuries were reported, Cpl. Collin Flynn with Gwinnett police said. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
All of the inmates on the bus were transferred to a different vehicle after the crash, Flynn said.
Phillips State Prison, located in Buford, is a medium-security prison that houses men.