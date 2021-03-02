X

No serious injuries after bus hauling inmates crashes on I-85

A crash involving a prison bus shut down I-85 in Gwinnett County for about an hour Tuesday morning.
A crash involving a prison bus shut down I-85 in Gwinnett County for about an hour Tuesday morning.

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Credit: John Spink/AJC

News | 1 hour ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A wreck involving a Phillips State Prison transport bus shut down I-85 southbound for about an hour Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County, according to police.

The wreck happened shortly after 5 a.m. near Sugarloaf Parkway.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, Cpl. Collin Flynn with Gwinnett police said. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

All of the inmates on the bus were transferred to a different vehicle after the crash, Flynn said.

Phillips State Prison, located in Buford, is a medium-security prison that houses men.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.