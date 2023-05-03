BreakingNews
MIDTOWN SHOOTING UPDATE | Police: All 5 Midtown shooting victims are women
‘No direct threat’ to Smyrna students, Cobb school district says

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Normal operations have resumed at two Cobb County schools after police told district officials that “a suspect involved in criminal activity in Atlanta” was in the vicinity, said a spokesperson for the school district.

Campbell Middle School was in a code red, which is a lockdown. Campbell High School was in a code yellow, which means all outside activities stopped while activities continued inside. Multiple law enforcement agencies investigated and determined that the suspect’s vehicle was not on either Smyrna campus or in the area, a district spokesperson said in an email.

“There was no direct threat to our students, staff or campus,” the spokesperson stated.

