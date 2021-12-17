Next year will bring some genealogy highlights for researchers

The release of the 1950 Census in April certainly will be a highlight. Before that, the reopening of the Georgia Historical Society’s renovated research room on January 19 will be a boon to those who need to use that facility. Several Georgia counties will be celebrating their 200th anniversaries, which may yield some festivities. Those include Bibb (Macon), Crawford (Knoxville), DeKalb (Decatur) and Pike (Zebulon).

In 2021, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it had digitized most of the microfilmed records on its site FamilySearch.org. Many records still have to be viewed at a Family History Center or affiliate library, but it’s great news that so many records from all over the world are now available from home.