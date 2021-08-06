Newton firefighters back at work after truck crashes, overturns

Investigators said the truck was traveling south on Ga. 36 with its lights and siren on when the driver tried to get past traffic by using the northbound lane. As the fire engine went around the vehicles, a teen driving a yellow Ford Escape tried to turn left onto East End Road in front of the truck.

The fire engine struck the driver’s side of the SUV before leaving the road and going down an embankment, according to the GSP report. The truck ended up on its side in the ditch, totaling the vehicle, Newton County spokesman Bryan Fazio said.