Newton County middle school teacher resigns after child molestation arrest

Winfred Lewis Akins, 47, was taken into custody at his Covington home Friday and charged with one count each of child molestation and computer or electronic pornography, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Both charges are felonies, jail records show.

Few details about the case have been released, but school district spokeswoman Sherri Davis confirmed that Akins taught seventh grade math at Liberty Middle School. He resigned from the district Thursday.