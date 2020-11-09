Newnan man faces murder charges in 4 slayings

Investigators determined the shooter involved in Parks' death was driving a gray Ford Crown Victoria. A vehicle matching that description was found at The Red Roof Inn on Bullsboro Drive in Newnan, according to police.

Officials identified Nelson as the owner of the car, took him into custody for questioning and later charged him with one count of murder in connection with Parks' death.

On Sunday night, he was charged with three more counts of murder after the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office found three people dead at a Motel 6 on Herring Road. All “are local to this area” and had been shot, the sheriff’s office said in its release. The victims' names have not been released.

No other details were released regarding any of the incidents. The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Newnan detectives at 770-254-2355 or Coweta County investigators at 770-253-1502.

