Newnan man accused of kidnapping woman at gunpoint over go-kart

He drove the pair to a convenience store in Whitesburg. When Moreland went inside the mini-mart, he asked the woman if she felt threatened, she told investigators. She conceded that she was in fear and tried to explain to the driver that she didn’t know Moreland and didn’t have his go-kart, according to deputies.

The three returned to the victim’s neighborhood after Moreland got back in the van, and the driver dropped the pair off on Sargent Landers Road.

Sheriff’s deputies eventually got involved after the victim’s friend reported that the woman called her in a frenzy around 9:20 p.m., Nix confirmed.

When officers responded to the victim’s home to check on her, she and Moreland approached from Sargent Landers Road. Deputies noted that the woman was visibly shaken and appeared to be crying.

Deputies used a stun gun to subdue Moreland after he backed away from officers while reaching toward his waistband, according to Nix. A 9mm handgun was found in his pocket along with two smoking pipes that tested positive for methamphetamine, deputies said.