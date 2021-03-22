Newly elected councilman aims to bring global perspective to diverse DeKalb city

Perkins moved to the small city in 2014 after getting married. He owns the consulting company Leadersolve, and is a leader with One Collective, a Christian nonprofit that focuses on community-led activism and initiatives around the world.

He won last Tuesday’s special election with 56% of the vote. However, his time is limited, since he’s serving out the remainder of the term vacated by Yterenickia “YT” Bell, who stepped down to unsuccessfully run for mayor. The term expires at the end of this year, so Perkins’ goals are short-term.

He was on the Clarkston Community COVID-19 Task Force and cited pandemic recovery as one of his top priorities. He added that he hopes to bolster a culture of collaboration among the six-person City Council.

“You almost have to be more of a general contractor, where you walk into a room and ask what perspectives are missing here,” he said. “You have to have the right culture and a certain level of trust, where you can adapt and learn and listen and deal with the unknown things as well as the known challenges.”

He’s not sure whether his political ambitions will last past this year, but he said he hopes this foray into public service will benefit the city. The results of the election, which only saw 4.7% of registered voters participate, are expected to be certified by the county Friday.

