New website is a good source for information on all things DNA

Hill has been writing and speaking about DNA testing for more than a decade. His site, dnafavorites.com, has all the DNA information you might want, labeled using easy-to-understand tabs. The section “Testing Companies” includes a comparison chart of the five major companies; “DNA Education” has links to conferences and webinars; “DNA Books” lists his own work, along with books on how to use DNA testing and those with personal stories of genealogy discoveries made through DNA testing.

The website has many more tabs, all with links. This is the latest and best attempt to pull DNA information together in one place and is certainly worth earmarking. My description is just a quick overview, so check it out yourself.