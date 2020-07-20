New Walmart distribution center set to bring 1,000 jobs to SC

On Monday, massive discount retailer Walmart announced plans to build a multimillion-dollar distribution center in Dorchester County, South Carolina, that could bring as many as 1,000 jobs to the area.
The $220 million distribution facility will take about 12 months to build. Once completed, it will serve as the import center for many regional distribution facilities that support about 850 Walmart and Sam’s Clubs across South Carolina and beyond, according to a South Carolina Ports news release. The center, near Ridgeville, South Carolina, is slated to deliver more than 1,000 full-time jobs.
“At a time when job creation is so vital, and – more than ever – our customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need during this unprecedented time, we are excited about the impact this new facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast,” said Greg Smith, executive vice president of supply chain for Walmart. “We found a great partner in the state of South Carolina, and we’re grateful for the support we received from Dorchester County, the South Carolina Ports Authority, the Department of Commerce and so many others who helped make this project a reality.”
The storage and cross-dock facility will span about 3 million square feet, according to the release. The new distribution center will potentially increase volumes at the Port of Charleston by 5%. The area was chosen due to its coastal location and already-robust distribution and trade capacity, said John Hagerty, chairman of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board.
“The Charleston region is perfectly positioned for global distribution, offering prime access to one-third of the U.S. population and the deepest seaport on the East Coast,” Hagerty said. “This historic announcement aligns with the One Region Global Competitiveness strategy, which identified distribution centers as vital to the growth of the region’s advanced logistics sector. We are so pleased the company selected Dorchester County, and we wish them much success.”