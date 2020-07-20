New Walmart distribution center set to bring 1,000 jobs to SC

“At a time when job creation is so vital, and – more than ever – our customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need during this unprecedented time, we are excited about the impact this new facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast,” said Greg Smith, executive vice president of supply chain for Walmart. “We found a great partner in the state of South Carolina, and we’re grateful for the support we received from Dorchester County, the South Carolina Ports Authority, the Department of Commerce and so many others who helped make this project a reality.”

The storage and cross-dock facility will span about 3 million square feet, according to the release. The new distribution center will potentially increase volumes at the Port of Charleston by 5%. The area was chosen due to its coastal location and already-robust distribution and trade capacity, said John Hagerty, chairman of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board.