New Jersey murder suspect captured in Cherokee County

U.S. marshals and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies captured David Talmadge in Woodstock, the Cherokee agency said Thursday in a news release.

Talmadge, 27, of Paterson, New Jersey, had been on the run since Oct. 27, 2019, when officials said he shot Anthony and Fabian Anglin, according to reports. Talmadge was at his mother’s home when he got into an argument with the brothers, who were his mother’s neighbors, according to northjersey.com.