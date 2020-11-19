New Jersey murder suspect captured in Cherokee County

A murder suspect was arrested in Georgia Wednesday night, more than a year after authorities said he shot two brothers in New Jersey, killing one.
U.S. marshals and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies captured David Talmadge in Woodstock, the Cherokee agency said Thursday in a news release.
Talmadge, 27, of Paterson, New Jersey, had been on the run since Oct. 27, 2019, when officials said he shot Anthony and Fabian Anglin, according to reports. Talmadge was at his mother’s home when he got into an argument with the brothers, who were his mother’s neighbors, according to northjersey.com.
Talmadge shot both men and ran away, authorities told the news outlet. Fabian Anglin, 42, survived the shooting, but Anthony Anglin, 38, later died in a hospital. New Jersey authorities charged Talmadge with possession of a weapon and murder.
Authorities tracked Talmadge to a location in Alabama on Wednesday morning, but he got away, according to Cherokee sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker. By the afternoon, U.S. marshals had contacted the Cherokee sheriff’s office and said Talmadge might be in Georgia.
Law enforcement officers located Talmadge at a home on Carriage Road near Hobgood Park, and he was taken into custody about 7 p.m.