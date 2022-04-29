New Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center hosts Small Business Week series

The Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center, which opened three months ago, is celebrating its first National Small Business Week with a series of free events.
All events are geared toward small business owners. They will be held in person and virtually.
On Monday from 10 am. until noon, Lisa McGuire will present a workshop titled “The Riches are in the Niches,” teaching how to identify potential business niches and direct marketing efforts. Register here.
Small Business Book Club will meet Tuesday from noon until 1 p.m. They will begin “The Entrepreneur’s Playbook.” Register here.
On Wednesday from 2-3:30 p.m., John Ray will present a workshop titled, “Land Better Clients and Achieve Better Pricing in Your Services Business.” Ray will teach how to write proposals with confidence and improve businesses’ bottom lines. Register here.
On Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, Austin E. Thompson Jr. will present “Your Entrepreneurial Journey Begins with Business Planning.” Thompson will teach how to plan and navigate through each phase of a business’ life cycle. Register here.
On Friday, May 6, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Gwinnett County Public Library will present “Business Resources at Your Local Library You May Be Missing Out On.” Library staff will give information about digital resources, maker spaces and other benefits and will issue library cards on site. Register here.
The county-sponsored Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center offers workshops, networking and more year-round. Its address is 405 North Perry St. in Lawrenceville.
