New GBI unit created to tackle human trafficking

The GBI has a new unit dedicated to fighting human trafficking and “modern-day slavery,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders announced Wednesday.
“We will not rest until we have ended that evil enterprise in our state,” Kemp said during a press conference at the Capitol.
The Human Exploitation and Traffic Unit, known as HEAT, is based out of the GBI’s headquarters in DeKalb County, but will investigate cases throughout the state, GBI Director Vic Reynolds said. Reynolds said the unit began service July 1, and he warned traffickers that agents will work diligently to find them.
“I want you to know without any equivocation that the GBI is coming after you,” Reynolds said. “You will not sell human beings in the state of Georgia.”
Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have made fighting sex trafficking a priority, helping pass legislation to crack down on those responsible. Kemp also created the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education Commission after taking office.
In February, the Kemps attended a ribbon-cutting at the state’s first residential intake center for trafficked youth, located in Paulding County.