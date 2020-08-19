New GBI unit created to tackle human trafficking

“We will not rest until we have ended that evil enterprise in our state,” Kemp said during a press conference at the Capitol.

The Human Exploitation and Traffic Unit, known as HEAT, is based out of the GBI’s headquarters in DeKalb County, but will investigate cases throughout the state, GBI Director Vic Reynolds said. Reynolds said the unit began service July 1, and he warned traffickers that agents will work diligently to find them.