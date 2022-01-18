New Ga. 316 interchange to debut tonight in Gwinnett

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

Until the old Harbins Road detour route is demolished and new ramp connections are constructed, there will be a temporary traffic signal on Harbins Road where it intersects with the westbound off-ramp, according to the county.

The county’s 2017 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) program funded the project. C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. in fall 2019 began constructing the interchange and five-lane bridge. The project also includes upgraded traffic lights, sidewalks, curbs, gutters and retaining walls, according to the county.