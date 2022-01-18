New Ga. 316 interchange to debut tonight in Gwinnett

Traffic will shift to a new permanent alignment after evening rush hour Tuesday on the interchange between Harbins Road and Ga. 316 near Dacula.
Message boards and flaggers will direct drivers, according to a news release from Gwinnett County.
The new bridge across Ga. 316, also known as University Parkway, will have two westbound left-turn lanes and a single eastbound turn lane as well as through lanes. The new interchange has full eastbound and westbound access ramps and a collector-distributor road with direct access to Sugarloaf Parkway, according to the county.
Until the old Harbins Road detour route is demolished and new ramp connections are constructed, there will be a temporary traffic signal on Harbins Road where it intersects with the westbound off-ramp, according to the county.
The county’s 2017 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) program funded the project. C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. in fall 2019 began constructing the interchange and five-lane bridge. The project also includes upgraded traffic lights, sidewalks, curbs, gutters and retaining walls, according to the county.
For more information, contact the Gwinnett Department of Transportation at (770) 822-7400.
