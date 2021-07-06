NEW DETAILS: Slain golf pro was not targeted in shooting, Cobb police say

Police said Tuesday they believe a Cobb County golf pro was not targeted when he was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at his Kennesaw country club.
Gene Siller went to check on a report of an unauthorized pickup truck that had driven onto the Pinetree County Club course around 2:30 p.m., police said. Shortly after, officers found him on the green of the 10th hole with a gunshot wound to the head, police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Police believe Siller “happened upon a crime in progress” and was “killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place.”
A white Ram 3500 was found on the green, police said. Paul Pierson, the registered owner of the truck, and an unidentified man were discovered dead in the bed of the truck after suffering apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. The men ”appear to have no relation to the location at all,” police said.
The suspect remains at large. Police said “it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive.”
Siller is survived by his wife and two sons. A GoFundMe page created to help the family with expenses had raised more than $465,000 by early Tuesday, nearly reaching the $500,000 goal.
