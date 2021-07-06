NEW DETAILS: Slain golf pro was not targeted in shooting, Cobb police say

Gene Siller went to check on a report of an unauthorized pickup truck that had driven onto the Pinetree County Club course around 2:30 p.m., police said. Shortly after, officers found him on the green of the 10th hole with a gunshot wound to the head, police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police believe Siller “happened upon a crime in progress” and was “killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place.”