Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

New book documents unusual Georgia deaths

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

caption arrowCaption
040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Many 19th-century Georgians met their end in unusual ways, and hundreds of accounts of those deaths have been published in a book.

A. Stephen Johnson, of Columbus, culled from newspaper articles published between 1820 and 1920 to compile his book, “500 Horrible Ways to Die in Georgia.” While this book cannot cover all unusual deaths, he has certainly pulled together some interesting ones.

The death articles are arranged in chronological order, with the newspapers cited, and articles are quoted verbatim. There are two indexes. One is arranged by the cause of death, such as by animals, hanging, poisoning, drowning, crushing, train wreck, murders and so on. The second index lists the name of the deceased and the counties where they died, in case you want to see if any of your kinsmen are there, or how many happened in your area. This book certainly makes interesting reading and shows that our ancestors did not live in idyllic times.

The book would be an interesting gift for the person who thinks they have everything. Self-published by the author through Booklogix, it is for sale via Amazon.com at $15.99 plus any shipping.

The story of Polly Barclay published

Robert M. Willingham, of Washington, Georgia, has published “No Mercy, the Polly Barclay Story.” It’s about a well-known local woman who was hanged in 1806 for the murder of her husband. Barclay’s story was covered inaccurately by earlier writers, but Willingham sets the record straight relying on the original records. He weaves an interesting story with information on the era, the environs, maps and the actual court records. It’s great to finally have this story accurately documented in a very readable manner. This 228-page paperback is $26 by mail from the author at 212 W. Robert Toombs Ave., Washington, Ga., 30673.

Find a Grave worth using

If you are not using Findagrave.com to look for burials of your kin, you should. You should also add information on your own people there. You can add photographs of your ancestors, their tombstones, or create a memorial burial site. It can be a great source.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
Editors' Picks
The Latest
BREAKING: Police investigating shooting in Cobb neighborhood
10m ago
Former Reed operative accused in Atlanta City Hall scandal heads to trial
6h ago
Friday night’s results in this year’s high school basketball semifinals
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top