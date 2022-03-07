New book documents unusual Georgia deaths

A. Stephen Johnson, of Columbus, culled from newspaper articles published between 1820 and 1920 to compile his book, “500 Horrible Ways to Die in Georgia.” While this book cannot cover all unusual deaths, he has certainly pulled together some interesting ones.

The death articles are arranged in chronological order, with the newspapers cited, and articles are quoted verbatim. There are two indexes. One is arranged by the cause of death, such as by animals, hanging, poisoning, drowning, crushing, train wreck, murders and so on. The second index lists the name of the deceased and the counties where they died, in case you want to see if any of your kinsmen are there, or how many happened in your area. This book certainly makes interesting reading and shows that our ancestors did not live in idyllic times.