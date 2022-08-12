New Birth holds back-to-school shoe giveaway

“Families have so much on their plates as they prepare their young ones to head back to school. Skyrocketing gas prices, food costs and living expenses have increased the financial burden faced by countless families,” the Rev. Jamal Harrison Bryant, senior pastor, said in a release about the event. " The added expense of buying new shoes as students prepare to return to school in-person has become an increased stress for many parents.”

The program was launched in 2019. During the pandemic, the church provided digital devices to help students who did not attend in-person classes. This is the first in-person shoe distribution since the pandemic began.