New beach resort to open next year on Jekyll Island

Amenities will include a pool, splash pad, fire pits, restaurant, bar, fitness center and meeting space.

There will also be apartment-style rooms available for extended stays.

The cost of a room on the beach will be steep — likely around $180 a night, said Dave Curtis, managing director of the company. That’s cheaper than at the Jekyll Island Club or the Westin but higher than several other island hotels.

The property’s lease will be held by the Jekyll Island Authority.

The property used to be a bustling destination for travelers but has been vacant for more than 15 years. The prime beachfront location was once the site of four hotels dating back to 1961, the News reported.