New beach resort to open next year on Jekyll Island

A 209-room Marriott beach resort is scheduled to open next year on Georgia’s Jekyll Island, according to reports.
The hotel will be built on nearly 6 acres of oceanfront land and operate under two Marriott brands at one location, where 120 rooms are designated for Courtyard by Marriott and 89 rooms for Residence Inn by Marriott, the Brunswick News reports.
Many of the rooms will feature panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.
The new vacation spot is being developed by LNW Hospitality and will open in spring or summer.
Amenities will include a pool, splash pad, fire pits, restaurant, bar, fitness center and meeting space.
There will also be apartment-style rooms available for extended stays.
The cost of a room on the beach will be steep — likely around $180 a night, said Dave Curtis, managing director of the company. That’s cheaper than at the Jekyll Island Club or the Westin but higher than several other island hotels.
The property’s lease will be held by the Jekyll Island Authority.
The property used to be a bustling destination for travelers but has been vacant for more than 15 years. The prime beachfront location was once the site of four hotels dating back to 1961, the News reported.