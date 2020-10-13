Nevada man reportedly first in U.S. to get COVID-19 twice

“The second infection was symptomatically more severe than the first,” according to the study’s findings. It also found the genetic discordance in the first and second cases was too great for it to be a recurrence of the original infection, WMAZ reported. The man also tested negative twice between the infections — on May 9 and May 26 — the TV station reported.

“Thus, previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2 might not guarantee total immunity in all cases,” the study authors wrote, according to WMAZ. They said anyone who has been infected with COVID-19 should still take precautions to avoid being infected again.

The authors said the implications of reinfection could affect the development and application of a vaccine, WMAZ reported.

This is the fifth known case of reinfection worldwide, according to WMAZ. In one of those cases, in Ecuador, the patient also got sicker the second time. The other confirmed reinfection cases are from Hong Kong, the Netherlands and Belgium, the TV station reported.