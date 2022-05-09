Nearly 10K early votes cast in Gwinnett County so far

Almost 10,000 voters have voted early in person so far in Gwinnett County for the May 24 primary and nonpartisan elections, according to the Georgia Secretary of State.
Gwinnett is the second-largest county in Georgia, behind Fulton County, but early voting totals there as of Sunday trailed Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton Counties, according to state data.
Primary races include the Republican contest for the gubernatorial nomination and both parties’ races for the U.S. Senate nomination.
County Commissioner Ben Ku faces primary challenger Jahangir Hossain in the Democratic primary for the District 2 seat. The winner of that race will face off against Republican John Sabic in the general election.
The race of solicitor general is usually not hotly contested, but it is this year as incumbent Brian Whiteside tries to fend off challenger Lisamarie Bristol in the Democratic primary.
Gwinnett County Board of Education elections are being held this month, having recently been bumped up from November when Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law that made Gwinnett’s school board nonpartisan. Two of the five school board districts are on the ballot.
The state reported Monday morning that 9,638 ballots had been cast in Gwinnett, which has 11 advance voting locations.
Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan sample ballots are available online in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean. The county added sample ballots in the Asian languages for the first time this year. Voters in Gwinnett can cast ballots in English or Spanish, per federal law, due to the size of the Hispanic population.
About the Author