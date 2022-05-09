Nearly 10K early votes cast in Gwinnett County so far

Gwinnett County Board of Education elections are being held this month, having recently been bumped up from November when Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law that made Gwinnett’s school board nonpartisan. Two of the five school board districts are on the ballot.

The state reported Monday morning that 9,638 ballots had been cast in Gwinnett, which has 11 advance voting locations.

Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan sample ballots are available online in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean. The county added sample ballots in the Asian languages for the first time this year. Voters in Gwinnett can cast ballots in English or Spanish, per federal law, due to the size of the Hispanic population.