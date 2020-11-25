Nearly 1M Crock-Pots sold by Walmart, Amazon recalled for burning hazard

Sunbeam’s Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock multi-cookers have been recalled due to a faulty lid issue, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The lids of more than 914,000 pots will not full lock when pressurized, which could lead to burning a user. The popular cooking item, sold by Amazon, Walmart and Target, has been recalled in Canada and the U.S.

“This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product,” read the alert about the recall.