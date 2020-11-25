Nearly 1M Crock-Pots sold by Walmart, Amazon recalled for burning hazard

A model of the Crock-Pot, a tech-savvy dish popular for Thanksgiving Day cooking, has recently been recalled due to the risk of burning consumers.
Sunbeam’s Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock multi-cookers have been recalled due to a faulty lid issue, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The lids of more than 914,000 pots will not full lock when pressurized, which could lead to burning a user. The popular cooking item, sold by Amazon, Walmart and Target, has been recalled in Canada and the U.S.
“This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product,” read the alert about the recall.
Sunbeam has received 119 reports of lid detachment, with 99 of those incidents resulting in burns, ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree.
The recall was announced for the hundreds of thousands of items on Wednesday. This recall involves Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, Model Number SCCPPC600-V1, which is shown on label on bottom of unit. The multi-cookers were manufactured between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. The date code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, but may continue to use for slow cooking and sautéing. Consumers should contact Crock-Pot immediately to obtain a free replacement lid.
For more information on the recall, contact Crock-Pot at (800) 323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit recall.crockpot.com.