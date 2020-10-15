NC teen in Porsche killed after police chase reaches 170 mph

Eventually the trooper lost sight of the Porsche and eased off the gas to surveil the highway for any signs of the suspect.

The chase resumed after the officer spotted the Porsche again on U.S. Highway 264.

That’s where the driver, identified as Andreas Darden of Cary, lost control, ran off the road, and overturned and crashed into a tree near State Highway 231 in Middlesex, according to The News & Observer.

Darden was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, ABC11 News reported.

Police later determined the man had active warrants for his arrest.