NC teen in Porsche killed after police chase reaches 170 mph

A 19-year-old North Carolina man driving a Porsche was killed early Thursday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that reached 170 mph, according to reports.
»FROM AUGUST: Georgia man leads troopers on 155 mph chase in Nebraska
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol first clocked the car about 12:57 a.m. as it whizzed by at 95 mph on Interstate 87 in Wake County, where the chase began, The Raleigh News & Observer reported.
The pursuit next crossed into Nash County where the sports car accelerated to 100, then 150 and ultimately to 170 mph, police said.
Eventually the trooper lost sight of the Porsche and eased off the gas to surveil the highway for any signs of the suspect.
»SEPTEMBER: Tesla driver caught sleeping on autopilot at 93 mph, police say
The chase resumed after the officer spotted the Porsche again on U.S. Highway 264.
That’s where the driver, identified as Andreas Darden of Cary, lost control, ran off the road, and overturned and crashed into a tree near State Highway 231 in Middlesex, according to The News & Observer.
»APRIL: With less traffic on nation’s highways, more drivers speeding above 100 mph
Darden was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, ABC11 News reported.
Police later determined the man had active warrants for his arrest.