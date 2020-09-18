Tesla driver caught sleeping on autopilot at 93 mph, police say

“Nobody was looking out the windshield to see where the car was going,” he said.

The driver is due to appear in court in December.

In August, another Tesla on autopilot crashed into a police car while the driver allegedly watched a movie.

Tesla’s autopilot feature allows the vehicle to steer, accelerate and brake within a lane autonomously, but the safety system allows the car to operate only when there is “active driver supervision,” the American automaker states on its website.

Some observers noted that many drivers are learning online how to “hack” Tesla’s internal safety systems, according to reports.

“Although manufacturers of new vehicles have built-in safeguards to prevent drivers from taking advantage of the new safety systems in vehicles, those systems are just that -- supplemental safety systems,” RCMP traffic services Superintendent Gary Graham said in a statement. “They are not self-driving systems, they still come with the responsibility of driving.”