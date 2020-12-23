NC server receives $1,000 tip from fellow Morehouse graduate

For Johnny Holloway, it couldn’t have come at a better time as restaurants and other businesses continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s Christmastime. I can share some of this love with my family now. I’m still in shock. I couldn’t believe it when I saw the $1,000 tip. I’ve never gotten anything like that before.” - server Johnny Holloway

The surprise happened Dec. 19 at Mezzaluna Brick Oven And Tap House in Hendersonville, North Carolina, according to news outlet WLOS.