NC server receives $1,000 tip from fellow Morehouse graduate

A North Carolina server who graduated from Morehouse College received a $1,000 tip a week before Christmas.
For Johnny Holloway, it couldn’t have come at a better time as restaurants and other businesses continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.
The surprise happened Dec. 19 at Mezzaluna Brick Oven And Tap House in Hendersonville, North Carolina, according to news outlet WLOS.
Holloway said he and the customer bonded over being Morehouse graduates. The man said he also worked in the restaurant business.
“It was truly altruistic because they didn’t wait for me to see it, they just left the tip and left. It was amazing,” Holloway told news station WSOC. “It couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s Christmastime. I can share some of this love with my family now. I’m still in shock. I couldn’t believe it when I saw the $1,000 tip. I’ve never gotten anything like that before.”
Holloway said will put most of the money into savings and use it when he really needs it.