NBC will not air ‘Golden Globes’ in 2022

On Sunday, WarnerMedia, home to Warner Bros. and HBO, sent a letter to the president of the press association expressing disappointment at the limited nature of the reforms the HFPA had pledged to undertake. As a result, WarnerMedia executives said they would “continue to refrain from direct engagement with the HFPA, including sanctioned press conferences and invitations to cover other industry events with talent” until changes are implemented. The New York Times obtained a copy of the WarnerMedia letter Monday.

Late last week, the co-chief executive of Netflix sent his own missive to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Leadership Committee criticizing the size and scope of reforms the group had proposed and saying his company would be “stopping any activities with your organization until more meaningful changes are made.” Amazon Studios also reportedly offered a statement saying it would await action from the group before moving forward.

A wide-ranging Los Angeles Times article, published Feb. 21, found, among other things, that the group had no Black members. A New York Times article Feb. 23 examined the group’s finances and found that in one recent year, the tax-exempt nonprofit was sitting on about $55 million in cash and paid more than $3 million in salaries and other compensation to members and staff.

During the “Golden Globes” telecast Feb. 28, leaders of the group vowed to diversify their membership. On Thursday, members voted to institute a set of reforms. But those steps were not enough to mollify studios including WarnerMedia.

“For far too long, demands for perks, special favors and unprofessional requests have been made to our teams and to others across the industry,” the letter from WarnerMedia executives said. “We regret that as an industry, we have complained, but largely tolerated this behavior until now.”