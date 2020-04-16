Tyler Perry slams ‘wicked’ scammers claiming to be him on fake social media pages

“No sooner than we report 10 there’s 10 more that are popping up, he said.

“Please, please please — especially those who have supported me for all these years, you know, times are hard. They’re tight right now. People are really, really struggling. Don’t fall for this.”

Perry continued to urge fans and supporters to not send money to any accounts under the guise that he is sending money. He emphasized that those are fake sites and profiles.

“Everything that I’m doing — and I’m doing a lot to help a lot of people — I’m not asking anybody for anything to do that,” he said. “I think to whom much is given much is required, so please do not fall for the fake sites.

"You want to know what I'm doing? Check out my verified sites," he said referring to his verified Twitter page.

I hate to believe people could be this low! But I shouldn't be surprised! pic.twitter.com/9XUVhTj0oC — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) April 15, 2020

The same message was posted to the writer and director's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Perry isn’t the only celebrity to be used for fake social media accounts pretending to be official or verified. Some accounts use the same handles with lookalike names — such as a lowercase L replacing an I or a blue emoji to appear like the blue check on verified accounts — to trick fans and others into thinking a real celebrity is behind a page.

Those on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram can typically verify if a celebrity’s account is official or not by a blue checkmark next to a user name. In dark mode, the checkmark may be white instead.