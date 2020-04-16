Tyler Perry slams ‘wicked’ scammers claiming to be him on fake social media pages

Tyler Perry has had it with people using his image to scam people, especially during these times.
The Atlanta filmmaker took to social media to ask people not to fall for unverified, illegitimate accounts and websites claiming that he is giving away money if people send him their information.
"I hate to come on and say this, but I'm pretty annoyed," Perry says in a video posted on his Twitter page Friday. "You know, people out there are so wicked and so evil and to think that they're setting up all of these fake sites asking you to send them money because I'm giving away thousands of dollars is just downright evil. Downright wrong."
Perry added that he wished Instagram, Facebook and Twitter would better steps to combat such scams and keep them from coming up — “especially at a time like this,” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“No sooner than we report 10 there’s 10 more that are popping up, he said.
“Please, please please — especially those who have supported me for all these years, you know, times are hard. They’re tight right now. People are really, really struggling. Don’t fall for this.”
Perry continued to urge fans and supporters to not send money to any accounts under the guise that he is sending money. He emphasized that those are fake sites and profiles.
“Everything that I’m doing — and I’m doing a lot to help a lot of people — I’m not asking anybody for anything to do that,” he said. “I think to whom much is given much is required, so please do not fall for the fake sites.
"You want to know what I'm doing? Check out my verified sites," he said referring to his verified Twitter page.
I hate to believe people could be this low! But I shouldn't be surprised! pic.twitter.com/9XUVhTj0oC— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) April 15, 2020
The same message was posted to the writer and director's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Perry isn’t the only celebrity to be used for fake social media accounts pretending to be official or verified. Some accounts use the same handles with lookalike names — such as a lowercase L replacing an I or a blue emoji to appear like the blue check on verified accounts — to trick fans and others into thinking a real celebrity is behind a page.
Those on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram can typically verify if a celebrity’s account is official or not by a blue checkmark next to a user name. In dark mode, the checkmark may be white instead.