Shooting in Chicago wounds multiple people, police say

Chicago police say multiple people have been shot
Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting that took place at Artis Restaurant and Lounge located on Chicago Avenue in the River North neighborhood, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting that took place at Artis Restaurant and Lounge located on Chicago Avenue in the River North neighborhood, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
CHICAGO (AP) — Multiple people were shot Wednesday night in Chicago, police said.

No additional details on the shooting were immediately available, including the number of people shot and the exact location.

Officer Julio Garcia, with the Chicago Police Department, said police would release additional updates as they became available.

Chris King, a spokesperson for Northwestern Medicine, said the emergency department was evaluating several people injured in the shooting. He could not provide the number of people sent to the hospital or their conditions.

