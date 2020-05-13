Tyler Perry to resume filming ‘The Oval,’ ‘Sistas’ at Atlanta studio in July, report says

"While it takes people in Hollywood seven days to shoot one episode of a primetime drama, we shoot two in six to seven days," he told THR in January. "I just have a crew that does the impossible every day. They work closely with me, and we pull it all off, so it's really amazing."

»RELATED: Tyler Perry reportedly plans to restart production with advantage of sprawling studio

Perry plans to shoot both shows consecutively, starting with "SIstas." He will direct all episodes of each series on a schedule that's even faster than his usual one, shooting an entire episode in a day or less, THR reported.

The report said that Perry will provide private jet travel to the cast and that most of the crew is local. Cast and crew will be tested for the coronavirus several times even after the initial test upon arrival.

“Sistas,” a comedy about a group of single girlfriends navigating life, stars KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown.

“The Oval” stars Ed Quinn and Kron Moore as a fictional president and first lady in the scandal-filled drama series.

Both shows are part of Perry’s multiyear content partnership Perry has with ViacomCBS, BET’s parent company. Perry also produces “Ruthless,” a spinoff of “The Oval,” and “Bruh.” Both of those series air on the streaming platform BET+.