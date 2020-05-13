Breaking News

Water main break closes busy Cobb road for next 6 hours

X

Tyler Perry to resume filming ‘The Oval,’ ‘Sistas’ at Atlanta studio in July, report says

Tyler Perry Fast Facts The inspiration behind Tyler Perry's famous character, Madea, is his mother. Her name was Willie Maxine Perry. Perry had a long-running feud with Spike Lee. They've since squashed it and Perry named a sound stage at Tyler Perry Studios after the legendary filmmaker. Perry has a streaming partnership with BET. At 330 acres, Tyler Perry Studios is the largest film studio owned by a person of African descent Perry's studios hosted the Georgia Democratic debate and the 2019 Miss Univer

National & World News | May 13, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta native, screenwriter, producer and filmmaker Tyler Perry is going to resume shooting two his series from for BET his Georgia studio this summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry has a target start date of July 8 for "The Oval" and "Sistas." He will have precautions in place for cast and crew amid the coronavirus pandemic.

»Click here to get the new AJC Mobile App

Last month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that, according to TMZ, Perry would test cast and crew for the coronavirus before they could start work. Once cleared, they would live on the estimated 330-acre studio grounds throughout the production of the show.

It wouldn’t be a long stay. Perry has previously said his shows take under a week to film two episodes of a series.

"While it takes people in Hollywood seven days to shoot one episode of a primetime drama, we shoot two in six to seven days," he told THR in January. "I just have a crew that does the impossible every day. They work closely with me, and we pull it all off, so it's really amazing."

»RELATED: Tyler Perry reportedly plans to restart production with advantage of sprawling studio

Perry plans to shoot both shows consecutively, starting with "SIstas." He will direct all episodes of each series on a schedule that's even faster than his usual one, shooting an entire episode in a day or less, THR reported.

The report said that Perry will provide private jet travel to the cast and that most of the crew is local. Cast and crew will be tested for the coronavirus several times even after the initial test upon arrival.

“Sistas,” a comedy about a group of single girlfriends navigating life, stars KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown.

“The Oval” stars Ed Quinn and Kron Moore as a fictional president and first lady in the scandal-filled drama series.

Both shows are part of Perry’s multiyear content partnership Perry has with ViacomCBS, BET’s parent company. Perry also produces “Ruthless,” a spinoff of “The Oval,” and “Bruh.” Both of those series air on the streaming platform BET+.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.