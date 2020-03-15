Third coronavirus-related death reported in Florida

Breaking News

National & World News | March 15, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A third Florida state resident has died after contracting coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health said.

WFLA reported the 77-year-old man previously tested positive for the illness, according to officials. It was not travel-related.

This is the second coronavirus-related death in Lee County. Earlier this month, another Lee County resident, a 77-year-old woman, and a Santa Rosa County resident, a 71-year-old man also died. Both of those cases were travel-related.

As of Saturday evening, this is the third confirmed coronavirus-related  Florida resident death in the state, according to officials. Another Florida resident, a woman who lived in Orange County, died in California. She had previously traveled to South Korea and was not in Florida while infected.

Officials do not seem to be including her death under the 2019 Novel Coronavirus deaths on the Florida Department of Health website.

