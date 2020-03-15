Third coronavirus-related death reported in Florida

A third Florida state resident has died after contracting coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health said.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
WFLA reported the 77-year-old man previously tested positive for the illness, according to officials. It was not travel-related.
.@HealthyFla has confirmed the death of a previously-announced positive Florida #COVID19 case in Lee County. The individual was 77 years old. This was not a travel-related case. For total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U.— Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 14, 2020
This is the second coronavirus-related death in Lee County. Earlier this month, another Lee County resident, a 77-year-old woman, and a Santa Rosa County resident, a 71-year-old man also died. Both of those cases were travel-related.
»Related: Florida records East Coast’s first deaths from coronavirus
As of Saturday evening, this is the third confirmed coronavirus-related Florida resident death in the state, according to officials. Another Florida resident, a woman who lived in Orange County, died in California. She had previously traveled to South Korea and was not in Florida while infected.
Officials do not seem to be including her death under the 2019 Novel Coronavirus deaths on the Florida Department of Health website.