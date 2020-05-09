Shanghai Disneyland tickets sell out ahead of reopening

"The initial park reopening will demonstrate a deliberate approach, drawing on the experience from the successful reopening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in early March, and implement enhanced health and safety measures," officials said in a news release.

“During this initial reopening phase, the park will institute new measures and procedures, including opening with limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations, accommodating social distancing in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park, and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection,” the release said.

Employees sanitize rides at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Most of the attractions, shows and rides, as well as shopping and dining locations, will reopen with the park. Controlled attendance will be in place. Parades and nighttime events will return at a later, unspecified date.

Characters will return, but close interaction and photos will not be allowed. They will greet visitors in the park.

Social distancing markers in the queues at Shanghai Disney Resort. The park will reopen May 11, months after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests will have their personal QR codes checked -- NPR reported these codes reflect a "red" or "green" status on a phone-based app required for travel and activities during the pandemic. They will need to register for the QR code before arriving at the park.

“Only guests with a green Health QR Code will be allowed to enter the resort,” officials said.

In addition, guests will get their temperature checked upon arrival and will have to wear an approved mask for the entirety of their visit, except for when they are dining.

Tickets for the park’s reopening week are sold out, including Monday’s reopening day.