Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteered to deliver meals around LA amid coronavirus

“They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers’ workload,” Ayoub said.

Paparazzi photos showed the two were wearing face masks while making the deliveries.

"They were interested in every single person they met," Ayoub told People.

“They asked a lot of questions about the clients, about how the food is done and how much food is made. We talked about how the meals are medically tailored and geared toward each client, they met with our chefs and then we gave them all our social distancing protocols for the deliveries and they wore gloves and masks and they kept 6 feet away.”

Around the same time of their volunteer work, it was reported that the couple asked that the profit generated from the BBC broadcast of their 2018 wedding be donated to Feeding Britain, The Telegraph reported.

A spokesperson for the couple said the two were "delighted" the money was going to a "great cause," according to The Telegraph.

And USA Today reported Wednesday that Meghan recorded a message for Smart Works, a London charity that helps unemployed women prepare for job interviews, amid the coronavirus. The organization has continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been such an honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic,” Meghan’s message on the organization’s website read. “Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.”