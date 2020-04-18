Breaking News

Plant Vogtle officials say 64 employees tested positive for coronavirus

Georgia Power is cutting nearly 2,000 workers from its multibillion-dollar nuclear expansion of Plant Vogtle as the new coronavirus continues to spread, absenteeism grows and more than 400 workers have self isolated

By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Officials at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle have confirmed that 64 of their employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We took immediate action to identify and notify workers who were located in close proximity to these individuals when we first learned there were pending tests and sent those team members home to await test results. These team members will remain home in self-isolation and monitor their health for symptoms," plant officials said in a statement, according to WRDW.

Located in Waynesboro, WABE reported Plant Vogtle is the only nuclear power plant under construction in the country.  The latest news comes as officials at Georgia Power's parent company, Southern Company announced there would be a 20 percent reduction in workforce in response to COVID-19.

"It is expected to provide operational efficiencies by increasing productivity of the remaining workforce and reducing workforce fatigue and absenteeism," the company said Thursday. "It is also expected to allow for increased social distancing by the workforce and facilitate compliance with the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

Georgia Power officials say 38 workers are still awaiting results and 189 workers have tested negative.

