More than 300 test positive for COVID-19 at Kentucky prison

Kayleigh Watson, the girlfriend of one of the inmates, told WHAS 11 the news of the cases was sad.

“I was really heartbroken. It was the most disappointing news,” Watson said. “They say that they have it under control, but it just blatantly shows that they don’t.”

LEX 18 reported that Green River has multiple clusters of buildings, so inmates will be separated into different housing units.

“One of those units will be used to house those who have tested positive. That way we can isolate them from the rest of the population,” said Brown. “Another unit will be used to [house] those who have tested negative but have had some direct exposure to someone else who has been positive -- either immediately or in the past. The third will be used to [house] those who have tested negative but have not had any direct exposure to other inmates.”

More than 1,081 people at the facility have been tested, and officials are waiting for the results of 52 others. According to state data as of May 6, Kentucky has more than 5,900 positive cases of COVID-19 and 283 deaths.